US President Donald Trump has just justified US airstrikes on Syrian government forces as “lawful measures” to counter threats to US forces in the war-torn country.

The president wrote in a letter to the US Congress on December 11 that since the last periodic update report, the US Armed Forces participating in the anti ISIS campaign in Syria have undertaken “a limited number of strikes against Syrian government and pro-Syrian government forces.”

Trump added that the strikes “were lawful measures to counter immediate threats to the United States and partner forces engaged in that campaign.”

The US president just forgot to note that the US actions in Syria have never been authorized neither by the Syrian government nor by the UN. Furthermore, the Syrian government describes the US presence “illegal” and says that it’s “aggression.”

However, who cares when the democracy is in danger?

