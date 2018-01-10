Statement issued by the General Command of the Army and Armed Forces

The Zionist enemy aircraft at 2.40 d / dawn today fired several missiles from Lebanese territory towards the area of ​​Qatifah in the countryside of Damascus and our air defense media intercepted and hit one of the aircraft.

At 0400 hours, the Israeli enemy repeated its aggression by firing two surface-to-surface missiles from the occupied Golan Heights, which had been intercepted and dropped by our air defenses.

At 0415 hours, the enemy of the Zionist enemy resumed its aggression by firing 4 missiles from the area of ​​Tiberias in the occupied territories. Our air defense media intercepted it and destroyed a missile. The rest fell near one of the military positions, resulting in material damage.

This blatant aggression reaffirms Israel’s support for the armed terrorist groups in Syria and its desperate attempts to lift its morale. The impact of the painful blows it receives in the Harasta area of ​​the eastern Guta in the Damascus countryside and the overwhelming victories achieved by the Syrian Arab Army in Idlib.

The General Command of the Army and the Armed Forces reiterates its warning of the serious consequences of such acts of aggression and holds Israel fully responsible for its consequences. It affirms its permanent readiness to deal with these attacks, continue the war against terrorist organizations, amputate Israel’s terrorist arms and restore security and stability to all the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic.

Damascus, January 9, 2018

General Command of the Army and Armed Forces