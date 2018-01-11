It goes hand in hand when the SAA take control over terrorist areas, the BBC show a FAKE terrorist film taking pity on the terrorists.

Again tonight the BBC have shown another White Helmets propaganda film. Once again following the same formula.

Dust, rubble, children, but never any women. There are no women because these are all terrorists, trying to get sympathy via the SOHR and the BBC. Although they didn’t mention the film came from them tonight.

The report tonight was sent by Lyse Doucet, the BBC reporter who famously used Danny Dayem for lies and bias reporting about Syria, until he got caught out for his lies. She is doing the same now with the White Helmets, who are actually Al Qaeda and that is no conspiracy theory, but fact.

The BBC will get caught out for their lies, just like they did with Danny Dayem. Lyse Doucet has been spreading lies about Syria for 7yrs now, it is a wonder she sleeps at night.

It is amazing how she keeps getting back into Syria to report back on lies. She was not shown tonight, but said she was reporting from Damascus as she did on the last BBC FAKE film.

Below are screen shots from tonights BBC FAKE news.

Above terrorist pretending to dig their friends out of rubble.



Above, once again you will never see any women as these are terrorists in terrorist areas.

Above clouds of dust as usual

Groups of terrorists standing around while they film Al Qaeda white helmets faking rescues. Take a note of their faces, they are all terrorists.

As we expected, the more successful the SAA are, the more FAKE news the BBC shows. What are the BBC hoping to achieve with these lies, are they trying to get the British military to go to war in Syria and help them? Are they hoping the government will give millions more to the terrorist, or send them more weapons.

It is just a matter of time, before these jihadis are wiped out all together, except for the ones who run away to Europe.

So lets see what the BBC comes up with in the next few days, as the SAA makes more gains to wipe out these murderous terrorist groups.

JLC/FOS