Janna Jihad the Hero of Palestine 11 Thursday Jan 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in Palestine ≈ 1 Comment TagsBenjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Janna Jihad, Palestine Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
friendsofsyria said:
Reblogged this on Crimes Against Humanity.
LikeLike