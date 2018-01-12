MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US claims that the US troops are in Syria to fight terrorists seem unconvincing and US attempts to justify the use of military measures in Syria are unacceptable, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Thursday. “United States’ claims that their troops are allegedly in Syria to fight terrorists are unconvincing and do not stand up to criticism,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. Moscow also stressed that Washington’s attempts to justify the use of military measures “against sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Syria were “unacceptable.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed the recent aid delivery to the people in Rukban refugee camp on the Syrian-Jordanian border, but stressed that Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity had to be respected when such deliveries are made.

The ministry pointed out that the camp was within a zone which is de-facto controlled by the US armed forces and the entrance to which is effectively banned for the Syrian government forces or representatives of Damascus.

A Defense Department spokesperson has told Sputnik recently, that the United States has notified Russia about its willingness to allow a new humanitarian aid delivery to refugees in the camp.

Haj Adel, coordinator of the peace process and security in Homs province’s border areas, said later that the Syrian government, with the support of Russian military specialists, organised the evacuation of refugees from the camp.

