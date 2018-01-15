Entire Al-Nusra military convoy including car bomb blown sky-high by Russian airstrike in east Idlib

BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces have carried out a huge airstrike in the eastern countryside of Syria’s Idlib province. The bombing destroyed an entire military convoy belonging to the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda) terrorist group.

On Friday night at 11 P.M., the town of Khan As-Subul in eastern Idlib was rocked when a convoy of Al-Qaeda-affiliated militants and their heavy weapons passing through it were hit by as series of precision strikes from Russian warplanes.

The resulting destruction was immense not only because of the Russian airstrikes themselves but also due to the fact that the Ha’yat Tahrir al-Sham convoy consisted of a large-yield vehicle bomb which was intended for suicide operations against the Syrian Arab Army.

In addition to the destruction of the jihadist convoy, civilian casualties also occurred, this being due to the secondary explosions caused by the vehicle bomb (which had a detonation yield far greater than the Russian munitions used for the strike).

At the present time, opposition media is attempting to spin the airstrike as a deliberate targeting of civilians by Russian airpower.

In doing so pro-rebel sources are completely neglecting to mention that the jihadist convoy consisted of a large-yield vehicle bomb or that militant forces decided to use a section of main highway (the M-5) that passes through residential areas to transport their military equipment.

NOTE: The initial report says three vehicle bombs, this was due to a mis-reading of the source information by the author of the article. The author apologises for any misunderstanding.

