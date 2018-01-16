Breaking: Rebel forces use chemical weapons against advancing Syrian Army troops in Idlib

16 Tuesday Jan 2018

 Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 A.M.) – For the second time in 72 hours, the jihadist rebels have used chemical weapons against the advancing Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate.

According to a military report from Idlib, the jihadist rebels used chlorine gas on the advancing Syrian Army troops before retreating from their positions around the town of Khuwayn in southern Idlib.

The report added that several soldiers from the Taha Group of the Tiger Forces were exposed to the chlorine gas, requiring many to seek immediate medical attention at a local field hospital.

The jihadist rebels previously used chemical weapons near the town of Sinjar, resulting in the hospitalization of two soldiers.

