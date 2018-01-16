Kurdish forces in Syria receive surface-to-air missiles from US as part of secret deal: Reports

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – Kurdish forces have received a shipment of shoulder-fired surface-to-air missile systems (commonly abbreviated as MANPADS) from the United States per a backdoor agreement according to oppositions sources.

In what opposition sources are referring to as an ‘independent secret deal,’ the US has supplied Kurdish forces in the Afrin region of Syria’s Aleppo province with heat-seeking man-portable surface-to-air missiles.

The transfer of the sophisticated weapons systems by the US to Kurdish militias is claimed to have taken place some time last week.

Opposition reports say that the arms transfer is part of an exclusive agreement between the US and Kurdish forces, having been outside the authority of the collective decision-making apparatus of the anti-ISIS coalition.

If true, then the weapons are undoubtedly to be used to give Kurdish militias some kind of air defence capacity in the event of an attack against their forces throughout Afrin by Turkey-led rebel groups.

