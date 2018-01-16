From Syria to North Korea to Iran and Palestine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the various international crises during his press conference on the 2017 report.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took advantage of his annual press conference on 15 January to give an overview of international news. According to him, many tensions stem from American interventionism: “Unfortunately, our American colleagues and their allies continue to want to impose their views based exclusively on the dictate and the ultimatum. They do not want to listen to the views of other centers of world politics. “He added that the United States” did not even want to recognize the reality of a multipolar world. ” Sergei Lavrov made his point by mentioning the successive crises that marked the year 2017.

For Russia, the United States still wants a “regime change” in Syria

The head of the Russian diplomacy began by talking about the situation in Syria , criticizing the position of the United States on this issue. He said the US authorities still wanted “a change of regime” and “a partition of the country”. On this particular point, he particularly expressed Russia’s deep concern about the US initiative to create a new 30,000-strong Border Security Force led by the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPGs), including Syrian Democratic Forces (FDS, an Arab-Kurdish rebel coalition), two units already benefiting from US support.

Announced on January 14, the creation of this force constitutes for Moscow, a serious threat to the territorial integrity of Syria. Unlike the Russian army, this force and that of the United States were not authorized by Damascus to intervene in Syrian territory. They also do not benefit from a UN mandate.

Moscow remains in favor of Iran’s nuclear deal

Like Damascus, Tehran remains in the sights of Washington. Donald Trump had indeed announced last October 13,the “non-certification” of Iran’s commitments in the framework of the agreement reached in 2015 on its nuclear program with the United States, then presided over by Barack Obama and five other countries (France, Russia, China, United Kingdom). Kingdom and Germany).

The current tenant of the White House believes that this agreement, which was intended to bring Tehran to give up military applications of nuclear energy to better focus on its civilian applications, was “one of the worst” ever concluded and that it had allowed only “small inspections in exchange for nothing more than to postpone, in the short term and temporarily, the advance of Iran towards the nuclear weapon”. Despite these denunciations, the Russian Minister has instead asserted that Iran “fulfilled [its] obligations” and assured that his country and other committed partners continued to “work to maintain” the agreement.

“Put yourself in North Korea’s place”

Sergei Lavrov warned that if the agreement with Iran became obsolete, it would have negative repercussions on the North Korean issue. “Put yourself in North Korea’s shoes,” he suggested to reporters in order to demonstrate the need to preserve the agreement signed with Tehran.

Sergey Lavrov took the opportunity to recall that Russia had proposed “that everyone calm the game and stop conflicting activities, starting with the military initiatives whether it is missile launches, nuclear tests or large-scale military maneuvers conducted by the United States, South Korea and Japan in this region “.

The statement came as Russia and China welcomed the resumption of dialogue between the two Koreas, the first in over two years. In this wake, North Korea officially proposed on January 9 to send athletes and a high-ranking delegation to the next Olympic Winter Games in South Korea.

Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem: Moscow “understands” Palestinian anger

On the other hand, the dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians has stalled and Sergei Lavrov has confessed that he understands the statements made by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. The latter has indeed described Donald Trump’s recent peace offer as a “slap of the century”. “We fully understand what Palestinians are feeling right now. They have made unilateral concessions, one after the other, in recent years, without receiving anything in return, “said the head of Russian diplomacy.

The recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by Donald Trump on December 6, 2017 provoked the disapproval of a large part of the international community and in particular that of the Palestinian Authority, which was waiting for a new plan outlined by the US administration to try to resolve the conflict.