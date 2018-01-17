ISIS Advances In Southern Damascus, Captures More Positions Inside Yarmouk Camp

On January 14, ISIS fighters captured several buildings in the eastern part of the Yarmouk refugee camp south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, including the headquarters of the Palestine Charity Organization and Abd al-Qader al-Hussine school, according to the ISIS-linked news agency Amaq.

Amaq said that ISIS fighters killed five members of Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its allies and captured three others during their advance.

Syrian oppositions sources confirmed the ISIS advanc and said that over 70% of the Yarmouk camp is now under the control of the terrorist organization.

ISIS launched its new attack in the Yarmouk camp and Yalda district from its positions in al-Hajar al-Aswad district in the southern part of Damascus city on January 12. Al-Hajar al-Aswad is considered the main heartland of ISIS in Damascus, and Rif Dimashq governorate.

So far, HTS and its allies have failed to counter the ISIS threat in the militant-held areas south of Damascus. If the situation develops in this direction, ISIS may try to capture the districts of Yalda, Babbila, and Beit Sahm near the strategic Damascus Airport highway.

