Large number of foreign jihadists take part in Idlib battle against Syrian government

17 Wednesday Jan 2018

By Leith Fadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:50 P.M.) – The rebel forces in the Idlib Governorate have received a major boost in Idlib, as several foreign jihadists have joined the battle against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies recently.

According to a Syrian military source, foreign jihadists from Uzbekistan, Chechnya, Turkestan, and China have made their way from the Turkish border to the southern countryside of Idlib, where they have helped recover several towns from the Syrian Army.

These foreign jihadists have spent several years inside Syria and have participated in a number of important battles, including the 2015 Idlib offensive.

Most of these fighters are members of the Turkestan Islamic Party and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, which are two of the largest jihadist groups currently operating inside the Idlib Governorate.

source 

