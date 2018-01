BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 A.M.) – The Lebanese Army raided a Syrian refugee camp inside the city of ‘Arsal on Tuesday, the National News Agency (NNA) reported.

According to a Lebanese military communqiue, the army arrested at least 20 Syrian nationals for either having contact or being members of terrorist groups.

The detained Syrians were also involved in arms’ trafficking, the NNA report added.

No further details were released.

