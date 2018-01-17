Syrian Army soldiers seek treatment after rebels use chemical weapons in Idlib (photos)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:40 P.M.) – The jihadist rebels used chemical weapons against the advancing Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops last night, a source from the Tiger Forces sources reported.

According to the report from the Tiger Forces, their Taha Group was attacking the jihadist-held town of Khuwayn, when the jihadist rebels fired chlorine gas at their soldiers.

As a result of the attack, at least a half dozen soldiers were forced to seek immediate medical treatment at a local hospital.

The photos below show one of the Taha Group soldiers that was being treated for the chlorine gas exposure: