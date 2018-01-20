Pictures: ISIS sandstorm offensive across eastern Syrian against Kurdish forces racks up high losses on both sides

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:15 A.M.) – Taking advantage of an intense and linger sandstorm across eastern Syria, ISIS has launched a major offensive against US-backed forces (of which Kurdish units form a core part) in the provinces of Deir Ezzor and Hasakah. The end result has seen both belligerents suffer high losses.

Beginning since Friday, forces of the Islamic State terrorist group have been waging a general counter-offensive against pro-Coalition fighters all throughout the eastern side of the Euphrates valley region.

Jihadist militants launched their assault under cover of a sandstorm – by no means a new strategy – in an attempt to move closer to the positions of US-led forces before being detected and to negate Coalition airpower.

In any case, the offensive has been unsuccessful with at least 50 terrorists (according to pro-Coalition sources) being killed in the area around the town of Haijin along. Likewise however, the US-backed forces reportedly suffered 20 killed and wounded (according to ISIS media) at the town of Gharanij.