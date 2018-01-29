BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:05 A.M.) – The Islamic State (ISIS) is on the verge of entering the southern Damascus town of Yalda after their latest advance inside the key city of Hajar Al-Aswad.

ISIS scored a big advance on Friday, when their forces managed to breakthrough Jaysh Al-Islam’s last line of defense along Al-Zein Street in the Taqadam District of Hajar Al-Aswad.

As a result of this advance, the Islamic State now controls almost all of Hajar Al-Aswad, including the entire Taqadam District that is located at the western axis of rebel-held Yalda.

Making matters worse for the Islamist rebels, ISIS has recently advanced inside the Yarmouk Camp, forcing Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, Jaysh Al-Islam, and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to retreat to the northern part of the district.

source