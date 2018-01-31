Martin Quinn Defending himself giving a Peace Prize to Terrorists 31 Wednesday Jan 2018 Posted by friendsofsyria in terrorists ≈ Leave a comment Tagsal qaeda, Al-Nusra, FSA, Martin Quinn, media lies, Peace Prize, syria Rate this:Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related