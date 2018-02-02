President Bashar Assad of Syria has warned Israel that if they launch one more attack against anything in Syria, the Syrian government will order a missile attack upon Ben Gurion Airport.

Earlier today Syrian media reported that Israel targeted several positions belonging to an Islamic State group affiliate in southern Syrian.

The alleged airstrikes were said to have taken place during an offensive by rebel groups against the Islamic State-affiliated group, known as the Khalid ibn al-Walid Army, in the area around the city of Daraa. Thus, it appears that Israel is actually PROTECTING ISIS.

Additional Syrian opposition outlets specified that four surface-to-surface missiles were launched at Khalid ibn al-Walid Army positions.

This could not be immediately verified.

The Israeli military does not comment on reports of its alleged activities in Syria.

On January 8 & 9, Israel launched an attack using jets and ground-to-ground missiles on several military outposts near the Syrian capital of Damascus, Syria’s army said.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, refused to confirm or deny the bombardment but issued an unusually defiant statement when asked by reporters, declaring Israel would see through its policy of preventing Hezbollah from arming itself in Lebanon “with action.”

​Bashar al-Assad’s forces said Israeli jets fired missiles at the al-Qutayfah area near Damascus from inside Lebanese airspace, according to a statement reported by state media. Returning fire, the Syrian army said it hit an Israeli aircraft.

Israel then fired ground-to-ground rockets from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, but Syrian defenses brought the missiles down before they reached their targets, the Syrian army claimed.

It added Israeli jets fired a final barrage of four rockets from inside Israel, and the Syrian air defenses brought down one, but the others caused material damage.

In May 2017 that even as international lawyers jumped to dissect the legality of U.S. strikes on Syrian military targets which took place the previous month, almost no one wrote about Israeli attacks on warehouses near the Damascus airport around the same time.

This is all the more notable because Israel’s attacks appear to be on very thin legal ice under international law.

Because Israel has not acknowledged, much less defended, the strikes, it is difficult to know what argument its lawyers would make.

Whatever Israel’s rationale, the end-game is upon them. Syria’s President explicitly warned Israel against _any_ further attacks and has directly threatened to fire long-range missiles at Ben Gurion Airport if further Israeli attacks take place.

