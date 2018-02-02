The US Embassy in Kosovo has published a photo on their Facebook page which includes the terrorists FSA flag. The article is to invite students from around the world to travel to the US and take part in the Benjamin Franklin Transatlantic Fellows Summer Institute.

The hypocrisy of the Ambassador to Kosovo Greg Delawie who has posted this image straight after a post of him meeting with the Grand Mufti in Kosovo talking about extremist groups.

Even though Donald Trump wants to stop Muslims from certain countries travelling to the US, it seems they are quite happy to invite terrorists. This photo openly shows that the US Ambassador to Kosovo Greg Delawie is supporting terrorist groups.

A reminder of some of the work of the FSA terrorist group, that the US is willing to allow into the US.

