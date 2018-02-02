‘US, Turkish forces invading northern Syria are replacing their terrorists’ – Syrian diplomat

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The presidential and media adviser, Bouthaina Al-Sha’aban, stated on Wednesday that the Turkish and U.S. forces in northern Syria are “replacing their terrorists.”

“When the resistance alliance began to win the battle against terrorism on Syrian soil, countries that support terrorism began to mobilize their forces, whether the Turkish or US invading forces, which came to replace terrorism in northern Syria,” Sha’aban stated.

Sha’aban made these remarks during a press conference following a political seminar held by Al-Quds International Foundation – Syria branch at Al-Assad National Library within the activities of al-Quds Cultural Day.

These remarks by Sha’aban come just ten days after the Turkish Army launched their invasion of the Afrin region of northern Syria