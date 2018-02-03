Breaking: First footage of dead Russian pilot released by rebels

03 Saturday Feb 2018

Posted by in Syrian news

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:50 P.M.) – The Islamist rebels released video this afternoon that confirmed the death of the Russian pilot that was shot down over the Idlib countryside.

In the video, several Islamists head towards the pilot’s body in the Idlib countryside and as they encounter the fallen airman, they yell insults at him.

The group claiming to have shot down the Russian Su-25 jet was the Islamist group, Jaysh Al-Nasr, which is a group that was formerly armed by the U.S. military.

Below is the video that was released by the Islamist rebels that shows the dead Russian pilot – viewer discretion is advised:

Source and video

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s