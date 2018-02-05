“THE SYRIAN OBSERVATORY FOR HUMAN RIGHTS, SOHR, founded in 2011, is a UK-based backed and funded organisation that provides information on the Syrian conflicts to the world’s media. The Observatory is run from a grimy back street in Coventry, England by Rami Abdulrahman, a three-term convicted criminal in Syria who left that country more than 10 years before the war started, and is openly opposed to the Syrian government.

The Observatory is almost certainly the brainchild of the Foreign Office

His funding comes from the European Union and “an unnamed European state,” most likely the UK as he had direct access to former Foreign Minister William Hague, who he has been documented meeting in person on multiple occasions at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London. It was the British government that first relocated Abdul Rahman to Coventry, England after he fled Syria in 2002 because of his anti-government activities.



Although the Observatory is manifestly biased, only showing the conflict from the perspective of the insurgents, and consistently showing the Syrian government in a bad light, the information provided is considered by the corporate media, the United Nations and trusted non-government organisations to be authoritative, and is widely quoted.



Clearly for real journalists, Abdulrahman is a useless, utterly compromised source of information who has every reason to twist reality to suit his admittedly politically-motivated agenda of overthrowing the Syrian government. However, for a propagandist, he is a goldmine. That is why despite the overt conflict of interests, the lack of credibility, the obvious disadvantage of being nearly 3,000 miles away from the alleged subject of his “observations, the Western media still eagerly laps up his constant torrent of disinformation.



SOHR has direct and undeniable links with the Foreign Office. It’s function is to create fake news for Western consumption that bears little or no relation to the reality within Syria.



The fake news is distributed via the corporate media and the reports of the industrial human rights complex.



So what we have is the UK government, on behalf of the British taxpayer, openly funding multi-million dollar projects to create an assumption of war crimes by Syria and Russia against the Syrian people, while also creating a false image of a legitimate opposition, all of which the said taxpayer is then supposed to take in good faith. The purpose is and always has been to overthrow the legitimate government of Bashar Assad.” So next time you hear reports on the ground in Syria, courtesy of this fat old git’s Syrian Observatory For Human Rights – just laugh. (Rahman is the ugly pot belly on the right – pictured outside the FCO after meeting with William Hague in 2010).