Syria condemns and rejects any use of chemical weapons or any form of weapons of mass destruction and considers it as a crime against humanity, the acting charge d’affaires of Syria’s permanent delegation to the UN Munzer Munzer said.

Munzer, during a session of the UN Security Council, added that the main target from using chemical weapons is the Syrian people who are still victims of the crimes of terrorist groups.

“US claims are false and cheap and Syria is the first side which has an interest in finding truth and supporting any action taken by the UNSC if the intention is to reveal who is trading with the Syrian blood,” Munzer affirmed.



He went on to say that the United States is resorting to fabricated accusations of using chemical weapons whenever it realises that the terrorist groups it supports are in trouble in the face of any progress achieved by the Syrian Arab Army.



“Syria confirms that the US, Britain and France bear full responsibility for obstructing the investigation of the use of chemical weapons by covering the crimes of terrorists in Syria,” he said.



For his part, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzia said that the Syrian government is cooperating with the international community to prevent terrorist groups form having chemical weapons, adding that Moscow is not convinced with the conclusions reached by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)-United Nations (UN) Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) about the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

He added that the chemical weapons in Syria have been completely destroyed by the Syrian government.