

#Bouthaina_Shaaban

On January 30, 2017, Donald Trump delivered the annual State of the Union address, which means the state of the American nation, composed of a union of states. This speech usually summarises the domestic and foreign affairs of the United States and includes its strategic vision on a number of vital issues of global concern . In the first half of the speech, Trump was glorifying the United States and the Americans, and bragging about the greatness of all Americans since their early pioneers who emigrated from Europe and exterminated the native American population, asserting that they had achieved that dream of the new land. He talks as if Americans are superhuman, and as if he is proud of the annihilation of the Native American culture and the extermination of millions of people. Imagine how human lives were richer, more secure and peaceful if all those civilisations and cultures were kept, instead of being exterminated build the United States upon its ruins. Beyond this issue, we focus on American intentions and plans for their relations with the world, which are always aggressive and militaristic, and always seeks to plunder other nations. Trump warned us that he would rethink American policies of openness, and instead of laying the foundations of brotherly relations and friendship with neighbours, he would build a wall on the southern border of the United States. We must keep in mind that the Zionist entity was the first to start building a racist wall in order to isolate the Palestinians from their land, schools, and their families.

It must be emphasised that policies establishing the foundations of love and peace among human beings are the successful ones, and not those based on occupation, criminality, terrorism, and building walls between human beings. Trump considered building the wall one of the pillars of his future plans. He also considered stopping the granting of American visas as a second pillar of his policy.The third pillar is to prevent the families from joining their relatives in the United States. The same policies championed by the Zionist entity, which deprives the Palestinians families from coming tohether. More seriously, he portrayed the United States as the pure race facing “illegitimate regimes, terrorist groups, and competing regimes like China and Russia that challenge American interests, economy and values.” Trump therefore called on Congress to fully fund the US military. If we examine the previous paragraph, we note that China and Russia were considered as anti-Americanto be in the ranks of illegitimate regimes and terrorist groups. Although capitalist doctrine is based on competition, where competition is the basis of innovation and development, why should China and Russia be prohibited fromdeveloping to compete with the United States? Or is it not natural for these two giant countries to have their own economies and values? Why does the United States assume that its values should prevail, while others have a civilization of tens of thousands of years in which the values and ethics of these peoples have become a source of pride and a source of wealth for the entire world?

While Trump retreated from the nuclear deal with Iran, despite the assurances that it does not intend to build a nuclear bomb, he calls in his speech to modernize and rebuild US nuclear stockpile, and always turns a blind eye to Israeli nuclear program. He says Raqqa has been liberated while US bombs have turned the city into rubble and killed thousands of unarmed civilians in a clear and well-defined war crime. The only point that I found myself agreeing with Trump on was when he called for cutting off aid from the countries that voted against the United States over the transfer of its embassy to Jerusalem, because I understand that this aid was created in order to confiscate the political will of these countries. Cutting aid frees many countries from political dependence and requires them to rely on their work and resources. Trump has assembled elements of criminal traitors who have practiced terrorism, destruction and murder in Syria, and those who betrayed their country in Afghanistan and North Korea, and presented them as models of American values and working to free these countries from their unjust rulers. In fact, the State of the Union is a combination of repeated theatricals that underestimates the minds of the people and tries to entertain them with reports and stories that have been turned upside down and an outrageous racism that represents the values of extremism of the United States who consider themselves, as the Zionists, the chosen people of God, a pure race above allother humans.

In conclusion, this is a very disconcerting speech and it is worth studying seriously so that we can read the next American steps that may be dangerous for both America and the world.