Graphic: Scores of ISIS militants slaughtered by Syrian Army during desperate break-out offensive in Hama

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – A desperate break-out offensive conducted by encircled ISIS forces in northeast Hama towards rebel-held areas in Idlib has left scores – apparently dozens – of terrorist militants dead after the Syrian Arab Army hammered their escape route with artillery and machine gun fire.

On Friday, many hundreds of entrapped Islamic State fighters (close to one thousand) in the stronghold of Suruj launched a do-or-die break-out offensive against the Syrian Army aimed at escaping towards rebel lines in eastern Idlib.

In the event, ISIS – concentrating a great amount of forces on a narrow section of front and achieving total surprise – actually managed accomplish this objective, battling its through over thirty kilometers of government territory within hours and bursting in rebel-held Idlib where it is now seizing towns from rival jihadist groups.

However, now it appears that the desperate break-out move resulted in the death of dozens of Islamic State terrorists, whose escape route was blasted by Syrian Army artillery and heavy machine gun fire. Furthermore, tens of vehicles belonging to ISIS – some armed, others logistical – were destroyed.