John McCain once said that Israel can bomb Syria as many times at they want, because Syria will not retaliate.

Well John McCain, Syria has had enough of constant attacks by Israel and it has retaliated and shot down an Israeli fighter jet.

Eat your words John McCain, this is just the beginning.

Thought we would just throw in the photos of John McCain and his so called terrorist friends in Syria, which he denies being photographed with. Since the photos were released years ago, one of John McCain’s intimate friends went on to become leader of ISIS.

JLC/FOS