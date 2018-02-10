Tags

John McCain once said that Israel can bomb Syria as many times at they want, because Syria will not retaliate.

Well John McCain, Syria has had enough of constant attacks by Israel and it has retaliated and shot down an Israeli fighter jet.

Eat your words John McCain, this is just the beginning.

 

Thought we would just throw in the photos of John McCain and his so called terrorist friends in Syria, which he denies being photographed with. Since the photos were released years ago, one of John McCain’s intimate friends went on to become leader of ISIS.

John McCain with the terroritsts he created

John McCain Standing in front of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the Syrian image.

John McCain

John McCain again with Al Baghdadi.

McCain

The Israeli funders of the Terrorists shake hands with their supporters

