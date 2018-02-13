The Wall Will Fall

Pierre Le Corf – English/French

“I wake up in nightmares like from time to time, I worked yesterday with young people who saw their friends die, it wakes up things … internet seems to came back … A message that I think important, I am tired and disgusted by this continuous manipulation, of these lies and – or half-truths that you are thrust into the skull subtly or aggressively but in a very controlled way … again, without pretention, you do what you want with this message which is only the continuity of what I have always published and that I assume.



I have nothing to win again, we will probably continue to shoot me in the legs I guess … but I only transmit what I have personally experienced, as testimonies of people who have the courage to share their story, denounce, show their faces

You know the difference…