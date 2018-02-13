Rebels gave Israel intel about Syrian military targets to strike: report

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – Rebel groups helped provide the locations of the Syrian military targets that were struck by the Israeli forces on Saturday, the Times of Israel reported, citing Israeli military sources

“A Syrian opposition commander supplied The Times of Israel with the rebels’ own list of 12 sites targeted in the IAF strikes on Saturday,” the report claimed.

Among the targets provided by the Syrian rebel commander were several Iranian military sites that were located in the Damascus and Homs governorates.

The alleged commander then told the Times of Israel that the T-4 Military Airport was temporarily out of commission.

Islamist rebel groups near the occupied Golan Heights have worked closely with the Israeli military in past; however, the latter continues to maintain that they are only carrying out humanitarian missions to aid displaced people from Syria.

source

