Pictures: 10 elite Syrian Army troops killed by US airstrikes in Deir Ezzor

Andrew Illingworth By

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, warplanes of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition bombarded Syrian Arab Army and allied pro-government forces in the province of Deir Ezzor. The engagement took place near the town of Khashim, a government-held stronghold on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River.

Official American military sources claim that the airstrikes were a ‘defensive’ response to the ‘aggression’ of pro-government forces against coalition partner militias in the area, clarifying that Syrian troops – backed by tanks and artillery – were threatening an attack against a ‘well-established headquarters.’

It has since become apparent that dozens of Syrian troops were killed in the air attack and whilst many of the fallen troops belonged to the National Defence Forces (Syrian national paramilitary), others also belonged to the elite ISIS Hunters detachment.

Recently, a funeral was held at the town of Al-Suqaylabiyah for ten of the ISIS Hunters soldiers killed in the US airstrikes – many of them were Christians (which photo evidence below shows).