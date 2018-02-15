Pictures: 10 elite Syrian Army troops killed by US airstrikes in Deir Ezzor

15 Thursday Feb 2018

Posted by in war crimes

Leave a comment

Tags

, , , ,

By Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, warplanes of the US-led anti-ISIS coalition bombarded Syrian Arab Army and allied pro-government forces in the province of Deir Ezzor.

The engagement took place near the town of Khashim, a government-held stronghold on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River.

Official American military sources claim that the airstrikes were a ‘defensive’ response to the ‘aggression’ of pro-government forces against coalition partner militias in the area, clarifying that Syrian troops – backed by tanks and artillery – were threatening an attack against a ‘well-established headquarters.’

It has since become apparent that dozens of Syrian troops were killed in the air attack and whilst many of the fallen troops belonged to the National Defence Forces (Syrian national paramilitary), others also belonged to the elite ISIS Hunters detachment.

Recently, a funeral was held at the town of Al-Suqaylabiyah for ten of the ISIS Hunters soldiers killed in the US airstrikes – many of them were Christians (which photo evidence below shows).

Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Andrew Illingworth | AMN
Share this article: source

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s