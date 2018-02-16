By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 P.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) launched a massive offensive in the southern suburbs of Damascus, today, targeting the Yarmouk Camp District and the city of Hajar Al-Aswad.

ISIS was able to score a major advance inside the Yarmouk Camp, seizing all of Haifa Street in the western part of the district.

According to the Islamic State’s official media wing, their forces managed to kill ten Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham fighters while expelling them from much of Yarmouk Camp’s western axis.

The loss of Haifa Street to ISIS will hurt HTS and their allies in the long run, as the jihadist rebels heavily relied on this area to block the Islamic State’s attacks on northern Yarmouk.