Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 P.M.) – A number of pro-YPG activists reported on Friday that the Turkish Army fired artillery shells filled with chlorine gas into the town of A’randah in the Afrin region.

According to the pro-YPG activists, at least a half dozen people were wounded and hospitalised after the chlorine gas shells struck struck their neighbourhoods in western Afrin.

The pictures below show the civilians that were reportedly exposed to the chlorine gas earlier tonight:

No further details have been released.

