WRITTEN BY: ROBERT INLAKESH
With the escalation of violence in Damascus, in particular the Syrian Arab Armies (SAA) offensive against “rebel forces” in Eastern Ghouta, I thought I’d put together a small list of questions which people can use to combat the MSM narrative about what is currently happening in Syria:
WHAT ARE YOUR SOURCES? Almost every site reporting on the current situation, on the ground in Eastern Ghouta, is quoting the ‘Syrian Observatory for human rights’, this is their sole source of information for the statistics of the dead. So lets do some journalism, where those paid for this will not. The ‘Syrian Observatory for Human Rights’ is simply one man in Coventry, with no way of actually confirming the figures of he claims to be “fact”, he hasn’t even visited Syria for the best part of 15 years.
NAME? AGE? DOCUMENTATION? For example, when I report for any…
View original post 549 more words