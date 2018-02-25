Jerusalem’s Church of Holy Sepulchre CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. (A sign on the Church says “enough is enough, stop the persecution of churches.)

In a rare move, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre was closed on Sunday until further notice in protest of Israeli government legislation and new city tax policy. The decision was announced on Sunday by the churches sharing the management of the property, the Greek Orthodox, Roman Catholic and Armenian.

The heads of Christian churches in Jerusalem announced the move as the Ministerial Committee for Legislation was set to discuss a bill that would allowing the state to expropriate land in Jerusalem sold by the Greek Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches since 2010.