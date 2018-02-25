by Hadi Nasrallah

From what exactly? And save who?

There is no need to pretend anymore you don’t care about Syria or the Syrian people

If you truly cared you would’ve taken action 6 years ago when Ghouta was occupied by western and Qatari-backed jihadists and started killing Syrians.

2- What do you know about Ghouta? What did you know about Aleppo? What do you know about the war in Syria? You only know what they want you to know, you are propaganda mercenaries with orchestrated emotions that are unleashed every time the terrorists are on the verge of defeat

3- Did you know that out of 24 million Syrian, 17 million of them currently live in the government-held regions? While less than 3 million of them in “rebel”-held regions?

The other 4 million fled the country. Remember that next time you claim you support the people of Syria

4- And did you know that 24,000 civilians were killed during the battle of Mosul against ISIS? (Some organisations believe that the number is much greater), but you never mentioned those children and women, maybe because it wasn’t trendy enough for you to care.

5- What about Raqqa and Der ezzor? 3600 civilians were killed by the US and Allies to recapture the cities from ISIS, yet you didn’t care about civilians then, I guess your humanity is only provoked when the Syrian Army is winning against jihadists.

6- What about Afrin, don’t the kurds deserve this global outrage? 360 civilians were killed in days by the Turkish regime, but unfortunately for the Kurds, turkey is an American and Qatari ally so their media outlets won’t care much about them.

7- and Aleppo? 11,000 syrians were massacred in the western part of the city by “moderate rebels”, no crocodile tears for them?

8- Before you make a fool out of yourselves, I thought you should know who controls Ghouta and what they’ve committed against hundreds of civilians you never heard about:

9- There are five main islamist terror groups occupying Eastern Ghouta of which includes US/UK/Gulf-Backed Jaysh Al Islam (Army of Islam) and one of Washington’s main “moderate” tools in Syria,

10- the group is responsible for massacring dozens of civilians after they indiscriminately shelled residential areas in Damascus, they also shared a video of their militants caging women and children and placing them on the roofs as human shields.

11- then we have Ahrar Al Sham, an islamist radical group sponsored by the same countries listed above also responsible for the death of hundreds due to their indiscriminate bombings

12- thirdly there is the Radical Qatari-backed Al Rahman legion capturing Jobar in Eastern Ghouta and responsible for killing civilians including children after they shelled markets, schools and neighbourhoods in Damascus with mortar shells. They also claimed suicide attacks

13- The last remaining fractions are Al Nusra and Tahrir Al Sham whom both are an offshoot of Al Qaeda and responsible for many terrorist Attacks against civilians in Syria and Lebanon, these groups occupies the majority of eastern Ghouta14- and are designated by the US and Allies as terrorists organisations yet they regard the Syrian government’s battle against them illegitimate.

15- All the fractions listed above are responsible for the death of all civilians in Eastern Ghouta after they refused all offers from the Syrian Government to evacuate civilians from war torn Ghouta and according to civilians sharing their stories from eastern Ghouta

16- the “rebels” are monopolising food supplies and medical aid provided by the Government which led to the starvation of many forcibly held civilians watch video:

Hadi Nasrallah Islamist Qatari backed Al Jazeera wont show you this: I’m sure you’ve all seen propaganda videos from Al Jazeera (Aj+), CNN and Al Arabiya faking the… https://www.facebook.com/hadi.nasrallah.77/posts/10156087424569905

17- These “freedom fighters” have been attacking residential and populated areas in Damascus unstoppably for the past 5 years killing hundreds and injuring more using mortar shells, Car bombs, suicide vests and even sending brainwashed children to conduct attack.

18- Since 2016 867 Syrians in Damascus were killed by Jihadists occupying Eastern Ghouta. Don’t they deserve outrage? (watch statements from victims:)

فريق المهام الخاصةقالت الأم ” هي لحظة خسرنا فيها كل شيئ .. طفلي الشهيد وزوجي الجريح و أنا التي لم أعد كما كنت لقد كسروا قلوبنا ” من #دمشق ومن قلب الحدث حيث يضرب الإرهاب… https://www.facebook.com/SMT.Official.Page/videos/1808089889243280/

19- 3 days ago 11 civilians were killed by mortar shells fired from Ghouta towards Damascus residential neighbourhoods, and a jihadist women militia was formed in Ghouta vowing target hospitals and populated areas in Damascus (watch video:

Syriana AnalysisFemale jihadists in East #Ghouta firing rockets on residential areas in Damascus. https://www.facebook.com/SyrianaAnalysis/videos/2028710527341006/

20- You feel sorry for civilians? Then ask them why are they all escaping “rebel”-held regions and coming to seek refuge in Government-held areas.

Why Isn’t al-Jazeera, CNN, BBC crying for the civilians killed daily by their precious terrorists?

21- They don’t even care about civilians in “rebel-held” regions, for them they are propaganda tools to exploit every time Qatar’s islamist babies are on the verge of defeat.

So let me fix that hashtag of yours, #SaveGhoutaFromTheRebels, here you go.

#StandWithSyria

Even After 7 years of failed negotiations with terrorists for the sake of civilians held in Eastern Ghouta, the syrian government dropped flyers and maps on the terrorist-held city to give details for civilians on how to flee areas with high tensions and guaranteed them safety.

Heartbreaking!

Moment when a mortar shell fired by terrorists in Eastern Ghouta stroke a school compound in Damascus killing 3.

This is what the syrian people in Damascus had to go through for 7 years because of radicals in Eastern Ghouta.

Moment when a mortar stroke a residential street in Damascus full of children. It was fired 2 days ago from Eastern Ghouta by terrorist “rebels”.

Yet Mainstream media is silent when their precious jihadists intentionally target civilians.

source