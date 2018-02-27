AXIS OF RESISTANCE

With the Syrian Governments recent military operation in Eastern Ghouta, has come a huge dis-information/smear campaign by the Western Mainstream Media and government organizations.

It has, by this point, became apparent to anyone who follows the war in Syria, that the aims of the West and Gulf states, is to Balkanize Syria, destroying its secular government in Damascus. With this information widely understood, we can now look into the campaigns waged against Syria, in response to Syria moving to liberate its territory from al-Qaeda affiliated “rebel” forces.

CLAIMS OF KNOWING THE NUMBERS OF DEAD:

To quickly address this, we have seen almost every media organization sourcing the ‘Human Observatory For Human Rights’, an organization headed by a single man, who fled Syria -not returning for the best part of fifteen years- after being jailed by the Syrian government for collaborating with, the countries enemies, to bring down the government. The…