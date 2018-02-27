Nikki Haley walked out of the UNSC meeting before Dr. Bashar Al Jaafari’s speech. Proving that she and the USA are not interested at all in the Syrian people. Nikki Haley is not interested in listening to the truth.

The US refuses to listen to the truth from the Syrian people and walked out of the UNSC meeting, before Dr. Bashar Al Jaafari spoke on behalf of the Syrian people.

The US continue to listen to only the terrorist groups, from which they get all their information.

ISIS/Al Qaeda call for help and the US, UK and France comes to their aid, as they have done for over 7 years now. Just more evidence that these countries have created these groups to overthrow Syria. It is war on Syria the 21st Century way, creating and training and arming mercenaries to attack a country for you.

By creating a war this way, the countries in question, deny they are at war and try to distance themselves from their proxy armies, knowing they won’t be criticised at home for sending their own citizens to war.

Gone are the days when Kings led their armies to war, gone are the days when foot soldiers are sent in. Armies are now used as trainers of terrorists, to do their dirty work for them.

This will only back fire in the long run, as these terrorists at the bottom of the chain, have no idea they are fighting for US, UK or France. They are kept on drugs and told they are fighting for Allah.

So when there is a terrorist attack in your country, don’t blame innocent Muslims that have nothing to do with this. Blame your government that has funded and trained these Jihadists.

Syria is attacked by the media for killing terrorist groups in Syria, so what is the alternative? Would they be happy to have all the Jihad Mercenaries returned to their countries on origin instead?

Nikki Haley walking out of the UNSC meeting is proof that the USA are not interesting in the TRUTH in Syria. They just want to continue to KILL Syrians with their proxy army.