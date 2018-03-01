In Gaza

Even when I’m not “looking” for stories to share from Syrians, they come to me. Sitting at the sea, a young man a few metres away began talking with me after he saw my Syria wrist-band. I asked a few general questions, and then he let loose on the hell that is life in Halab (Aleppo) with the foreign insurgents. He did so in the same mournful voice that others I’ve met here and in Syria have had, again without the bitterness and anger you’d expect from people suffering so greatly under this manufactured crisis filled with its unending, ghastly atrocities.

With his okay, I recorded our conversation (it’s in Arabic, so will take a bit for me to type out or post the audio), and as with others I’ve met here he said “but no photos, my family is still in Halab, the terrorists would kill them.”

He also…