According to the official, external interference, such as the creation by the United States of about 20 military bases in northern Syria, hinders bringing peace and stability to Syria.

“The return of peace and stability to Syria is hampered by continued external interference in the Syrian crisis. For example, on the territory controlled by the people’s self-defense units of Kurdistan, about 20 US military bases have been created,” Venediktov said.

Thus, by supplying Syrian Kurdish forces with sophisticated weapons, the United States virtually provoked Turkish authorities into launching a military operation in Syria’s Afrin.

“The Kurds are literally being pumped with advanced weaponry. The deliveries of sophisticated weapons and encouragement of separatist sentiments among the Kurds have in fact provoked Turkey into carrying out the military operation in Syria’s northern Afrin region,” Venediktov said.

The Turkish Armed Forces have been carrying out the Operation Olive Branch since January 20, after Washington had announced that it would start training a 30,000-strong border security forces, comprised of the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which Ankara considers affiliates of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey.

source