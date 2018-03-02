Pentagon deploys more US troops in southeastern Syria: Reports

The Pentagon has reportedly deployed hundreds of American troopers in southeastern Syria on the border with Iraq as the United States is virtually occupying tens of kilometers there without the consent of the Syrian government. Turkish-language daily Yeni Akit reported that 600 troops, including special forces soldiers, have arrived at al-Tanf garrison, which was established two years ago.The reports come as an official from Russia’s Security Council told Ria Novosti news agency that the United States has set up around 20 military bases in areas controlled by Kurdish militants it supports in northern Syria. “The return of peace and stability to Syria is hampered by continued external interference in the Syrian crisis. For example, in the territory controlled by the people’s self-defence units of Kurdistan, some 20 US military bases have been created,” Alexander Venediktov said.

