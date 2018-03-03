Northern Syria: Saudi Terrorists Form New Coalition under Al-Muhaysini's Command 

TEHRAN (FNA)- Saudi members of the terrorist groups in Northern Syria have formed new coalition under the command of Abdullah Muhammad al-Muhaysini, the former commander and Mufti (religious leader) of Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at (the Levant Liberation Board or the Al-Nusra Front) as clashes intensify among terrorist groups in Aleppo and Idlib, militant-affiliated sources reported on Saturday.

The sources said that the Saudi terrorists in Northern Syria, in a statement, declared formation of a new collation named Tajamo al-Aba’a and appointed al-Muhaysini as its chief commander to end differences among terrorists and slow down the Syrian army troops’ advances in Idlib and Aleppo.

The sources went on to say that Mosleh al-Aliyan has also been appointed by the terrorists as the deputy commander of Tajamo al-Aba’a, adding that the newly formed coalition is an attempt to cool down widening rifts and clashes among militants in Northern Syria.

The sources said that the newly-formed group is duty bound to remain impartial in clashes among terrorist groups in Northern Syria.

Al-Muhaysini admitted last month that infighting between Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at and Syria’s Tahrir Front inflicted heavy casualties on both warring sides in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

Al-Muhaysini said that a sum of 250 gunmen were killed or wounded in fierce clashes between Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at and Syria’s Tahrir Front in Idlib and Aleppo.

Abu al-Abd al-Shada’a, who is in charge of financial affairs in Tahrir al-Sham Hay’at, promised bonus and reward to boost the morale of their fighters after Syria’s Tahrir Front’s advances against them in several regions.

