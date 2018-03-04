“I asked the #BBC how they could justify using propaganda footage, allegedly from the Syrian town of Ghouta, on a major news bulletin without any indication that it came from a partial source. They admitted they had done this.

They admitted that it was against their rules. But I did not get the impression they were all that bothered, and I would not be surprised to see such stuff again.

The BBC ‘reports’ an awful lot of things from Syria which it has no way of checking, from supposed gas attacks by the Assad state to death tolls and films (generally of wounded children being rushed about the place by unarmed young men). It has completely abandoned any semblance of independence or impartiality.

How then can it justify its licence fee, collected on these conditions?”

Peter Hitchens