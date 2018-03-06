BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 A.M.) – According to a French volunteer aid worker cited by the Sputnik news agency, Syrian militants based in the countryside east of Damascus purposely shell densely populated civilian areas of the capital.
The source noted that among the residential areas that armed rebel groups attack with mortars and rockets is the Christian borough of Bab Tuma in the Old City district that now houses many refugee families. The small suburb is targeted with particular discrimination says the aid worker.
The volunteer aid worker cited by Sputnik works for a humanitarian NGO called SOS Chrétiens d’Orient (trans: Christians of the East).
Source: Sputnik