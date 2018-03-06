by Andrew Ilingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:05 A.M.) – According to a French volunteer aid worker cited by the Sputnik news agency, Syrian militants based in the countryside east of Damascus purposely shell densely populated civilian areas of the capital.

The source noted that among the residential areas that armed rebel groups attack with mortars and rockets is the Christian borough of Bab Tuma in the Old City district that now houses many refugee families. The small suburb is targeted with particular discrimination says the aid worker.

Yet amazingly, as Sputnik’s source point out, even with Western governments and mainstream media so heavily fixated on the bombardment of rebel-held areas east of Damascus city by Syrian government forces, the same entities fail to mention the actions of militant groups against civilians in government-controlled areas just several kilometers away.

The volunteer aid worker cited by Sputnik works for a humanitarian NGO called SOS Chrétiens d’Orient (trans: Christians of the East).

Source: Sputnik