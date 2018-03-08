This little kid, Bana al-Abed, who used to Tweet from Eastern #Aleppo and calling the Western governments to start World War III to save Al-Qaeda jihadists under Syrian Army bombardment was invited to the Oscars and she participated in a song performance dedicated for “women empowerment”.

As I mentioned many times, I don’t blame Bana, at the end she is now 8-year-old kid, but the way she is exploited by the mainstream media is disgusting.



Her father was fighting alongside Al-Qaeda, beheading people for being on the opposite side, lynching those who don’t close their shops and go to the mosque on Friday prayers, and force women to cover their heads.



She is the daughter of a terrorist and she is NOT the idol of Aleppo. In fact, the vast majority of Aleppis don’t know her and they spit in the face of her father.

But you gotta love modern feminism.

