Russian Military confirms terrorists preventing 1500 civilians from fleeing E. Ghouta

At least 1500 civilians trying to leave the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta were prevented from doing so by militants, with several people who were trying to leave on Thursday killed or injured, the Russian military said. People are calling the hotline set up by the Russian Centre for Reconciliation in Syria, saying they are “tired of the tyranny by the militants; they complain about the unbearable conditions and are eager to flee the area, even bypassing the established humanitarian corridor,” Major General Yury Yevtushenko, the head of the Reconciliation Centre, said in a statement on Thursday.

“According to our estimations, at least 150,000 residents are ready to leave Eastern Ghouta,” he said, adding that the militants holed up in the suburb of the Syrian capital are “putting maximum effort” into preventing the people from doing so.

“The illegal armed groups have intensified repressive measures against the population and increased the intensity of shelling of the Mukhayyam – al-Wafideen checkpoint,” with the militant fire not even stopping during humanitarian pauses, Yevtushenko said. “At the moment nobody from the enclave was able to reach the checkpoint.”

The terrorists also opened fire at hundreds of civilians, who were being moved to the Jisreen – Mleha checkpoint, which was established by the Syrian authorities on Thursday. There are fatalities and injuries as a result of the attack, with three cars also burnt, the head of the Reconciliation Centre said, adding that the checkpoint was itself shelled later in the day.

