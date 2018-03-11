The American channel, NBC News published a series of interviews with President Putin under the title “Confronting Putin”. I just watched the entire thing (6 parts), but in the 5th part, the channel portrays Putin as the backer of “dictator Assad”, and to prove its point, the American channel used the first photo which is from Aleppo in November 2012.



However, as the second and the third photos show, the brutal executions have been carried out by the American backed “Free Syrian Army” against surrendered soldiers of the Syrian Army.



On the 2nd of November 2012, the spokesperson of the United Nations Office for Human Rights, Mr. Rupert Colville said: “the allegations are that these were (Syrian) soldiers who were no longer combatants and therefore, at this point, it looks very like a war crime.”



This is how many Western Media outlets brainwash their citizens until their brains are diseased, wanting Assad to fall in order to install Islamist Takfiri groups into power, the same groups who won’t hesitate to fly a plane into the buildings in New York, Paris, London, Berlin, etc.

FB