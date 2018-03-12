Latest update from East Ghouta battle: map

12 Monday Mar 2018

By Leith Aboufadel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been steadily advancing through the East Ghouta, seizing large parts of this region from the Islamist rebels.

Following another big advance in the East Ghouta on Monday, the Syrian Army officially split apart the Islamist-held territories into three pockets, leaving Jaysh Al-Islam completely isolated in the north.

The Syrian Army is now working to clear the strategic Harasta suburb, which has been under the control of Faylaq Al-Rahman and their allies for quite a long time.

Once Harasta is cleared of militants, the Syrian Army will shift their attention north towards the Jaysh Al-Islam stronghold and East Ghouta region’s largest town, Douma.

