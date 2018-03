“They are liars…liars…liars… They know that they are liars and do know that we know that they are liars…even so, they keep lying …”

Dr. Bashar Al-Jafaari, Syria‘s veteran Ambassador to the UN, March 12, 2018.

Dr. Jafari quoted the late Nobel Literature Prize Winner, Najib Mahfouz, in direct answer to repeated lies and false claims about chemical and gas attacks by terrorism supporters at today’s UNSC session.