The Syrian Cultural Center held its 3rd benefit concert for Syria on March 11th. In an intimate atmosphere, Haydn and Schubert’s music echoed through the walls of The Church of St Andrew’s and St. Paul, where more than 400 guests, dignitaries and city officials enjoyed the performance of the I Medici di McGill Orchestra, under the musical direction of conductor Gilles Auger.

The center took advantage of the evening to celebrate this third collaboration with the I Medici di McGill orchestra, and to thank Dr. Ante L. Padjen, the founding director of the orchestra and the instigator of this benefit concert.

Photo by Ashley MacPhee | http://www.ashleymacphee.com

Photo by Ashley MacPhee | http://www.ashleymacphee.com

Photo by Ashley MacPhee | http://www.ashleymacphee.com

The evening was also an opportunity to preview the video screening entitled Peace from Syria, in Arabic “Salam min Sourya”.

The title has a double meaning: the word “salam” in Arabic means peace and is also a form of greeting. In the context of the video, it is a greeting and a message of peace and hope, carried by Syrian artists to the rest of the world.

The idea for the video was born from a discussion between members of the Syrian Cultural Center and artists residing in Syria. The artists in Syria were touched by the initiative this 3rd benefit concert and had the desire to contribute to this concert by creating an original production that was carried out in different cities and regions of Syria over a period of 30 days and mostly on a voluntary basis.

The exercise was not easy and several challenges presented themselves along the way. Persistent fighting in Damascus and Ghouta almost ended the project, but the Syrian team, comprising of more than 25 artists, was determined to complete it. We would like to acknowledge the work of filmmaker and director Simon Safieh, Orchestra Mary, the videographers, the musicians, the dancers, the painters and the production team.

This original projection, which pays homage to the artistic expression of Syria, moved the entire venue, as much by the beauty of the external scenes as by the melodies and the dances. Despite contrasting and landscapes showing damaged sites, one cannot ignore the timeless beauty of this country the cradle of civilization.

Finally, this emotion-packed event has raised to date more than $ 15,000. The Syrian Cultural Center will continue this year to help people affected by the situation in Syria through JRS/CJI (details of the health clinic in Damascus available here and the one in Aleppo available here), a charitable organization operating in Syria and recognized by the Canadian government, and with the McGill School of Continuing Education as a recipient of funds in the creation of scholarships for Syrian refugees and immigrants residing in Canada.

Once again, the event was an opportunity to show the support of the people who came together for the cause. The Syrian Cultural Center would like to warmly thank all the partners, sponsors and generous donors who contributed to the success of this memorable evening.