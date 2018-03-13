Breaking: ISIS launches offensive in south Damascus after rebels hand over district to Syrian Army

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:35 A.M.) – The so-called Islamic State (ISIS) launched a bitter offensive in the southern part of Damascus tonight, targeting the district of Al-Qadam near the Yarmouk Camp.

ISIS began the offensive in Al-Qadam after the rebel forces inside the district agreed to hand over their last positions to the government in exchange for transportation to the Idlib Governorate.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Islamic State militants stormed the neighbourhoods of the last rebels in Al-Qadam in a bid to capture the territory before the Syrian Army enters.

The source added that intense clashes are ongoing between the rebels and Islamic State, with the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) heavily pounding the latter’s positions near the Yarmouk Camp axis.

ISIS previously threatened the rebel forces in Al-Qadam about making a deal with the government; however, the latter went through with negotiations and agreed to hand over Al-Qadam in exchange for transportation.

source