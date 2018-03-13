U.S. OFFICIALLY THREATENS TO STRIKE SYRIAN ARMY IF IT CONTINUES OPERATION IN EASTERN GHOUTA

The US is furious over the collapse of terrorists in the Syrian capital’s subrub of Eastern Ghouta.

US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley just threatened that the US will strike Syrian government forces if they don’t halt their operation against terrorists in the area.

“We also warn any nation that is determined to impose its will through chemical attacks and inhuman suffering, most especially the outlaw Syrian regime, the United States remains prepared to act if we must,” Haley said.

The comment was made after the US diplomat said that the previous UN ceasefire resolution on Syria had “failed” accusing the Syrian government, Russia and Iran of this.

Haley also proposed a new UN ceasefire resolution:

“We have drafted a new ceasefire resolution that provides no room for evasion,” Haley said. “It is simple, straightforward and binding. It will take effect immediately upon adoption by this Council. It contains no counterterrorism loopholes for Assad, Iran and the Russians to hide behind.”

According to Haley, the previous resolution “failed” because it had allowed the Syrian Army and its allies to conduct operation in Eastern Ghouta against Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda), which was excluded from the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russian ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia accused militants in Eastern Ghouta of using chlorine gas.

“According to information at our disposal, on March 5, Al-Nusra [Hayat Tahrir al-Sham] militants used chorine substance in Eastern Ghouta, which injured 30 civilians. All this is done to prepare the grounds for unilateral military actions against sovereign Syria,” Nebenzia stated. “The suburbs of Damascus cannot remain a hotbed of terrorism. And it is being used for continued attempts by terrorists to undermine the cessation of hostilities.”

Nebenzia went further and said that the Syrian government has every right to eliminate terrorists near Damascus.

source