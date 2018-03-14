Breaking: Huge Syrian Army counter-offensive sees reversal of virtually all Islamist gains in north Hama, dozens of rebels killed

14 Wednesday Mar 2018

by Andrew Illingworth

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Army and allied paramilitary groups have launched a powerful counter-offensive in northern Hama province following a major assault by various rebel groups earlier in the day (Wednesday).

Although the initial shock of the Islamist onslaught saw militant storming forces seize the towns of Al-Hamamiyat and Kernaz quite quickly, Syrian Army units that withdrew from both locations regrouped within a matter of hours and launched an armored counter-stroke with the support of airstrikes from Russian and Syrian warplanes (about 40 to 50 in total).

So far Syrian forces have retaken the town of Al-Hamamiyat and about half of Kernaz from insurgents. Moreover, around three dozen rebel fighters from different militias, including 2 top commanders, have been killed since the offensive began.

According to military-affiliated sources, key Syrian military formations now stationed in the combat zone include the 555th Regiment of the 4th Mechanized Division, most of 11th Armored Division (part of the reinforcement package) and various National Defence Forces units.

Updates to follow.

